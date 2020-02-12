Fire and ambulance crews called to collision on Wakefield road

Fire and ambulance crews were called to a collision on a major Wakefield road this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called at 8.48am to reports of a two car collision on the A638 Doncaster Road, Crofton.

A blue Ford Focus and silver Jaguar were involved in the incident, which took place outside the Crofton Tandoori restaurant.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene but were ultimately not required.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was blocked for around an hour, with heavy traffic in the area.