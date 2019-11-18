Five miles of traffic on M62 at Wakefield after two lorries collide on carriageway

A collision between two lorries on the M62 at Normanton has led to miles of delays on the motorway this morning.

Commuters have faced more than five miles of traffic after the collision close to junction 30.

Delays of up to 50 minutes have been reported.

In a Tweet, West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said that the incident had been caused by an HGV failing to "leave enough space to stop".

A photo from the scene shows a seriously damaged lorry with a smashed windscreen, though it is understood that nobody was injured in the incident.

The tweet reads: "M62 West Normanton. @WakefieldPolice The driver of this HGV clearly didn't leave enough space to stop between them and the truck in front. Fortunately there's no injuries."

According to the Highway Code, a car travelling at 70mph will have a breaking distance of at least 95 metres, or 315ft.