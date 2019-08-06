Five miles of traffic on the A1(M) near Pontefract after collision

Traffic has been stopped after a collision on the A1(M) this afternoon.

A collision in the second lane has led to lane closures and congestion for motorists.

Highways England said they had closed the southbound carriageway while officers removed the involved vehicles from the road.

The incident took place between junction 38 (Redhouse) and junction 37 (Marr) earlier this afternoon.

Five miles of traffic has been reported on the southbound carriageway, with traffic backed up to the junction with the A639.

A further five miles of traffic has been reported on the northbound carriageway.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area where possible.

Highways England said that Traffic Officers were attending the scene.