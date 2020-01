A five-vehicle collision closed a major Wakefield road on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had been called at around 6.40pm on Saturday, January 18 to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident involved up to five cars, though only minor injuries were reported. Photo: Harry Dunn

Up to five vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place on Ings Road.

Photos from the scene show two ambulances in attendance, though only minor injuries were reported.

Ings Road was closed while police attended the scene, but reopened at around 8.15pm.