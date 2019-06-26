Five vehicle collision closes A650 at East Ardsley

A serious road traffic collision has closed the A650 at East Ardsley this morning.

Police were called at 6.46am to reports of a collision on Bradford Road, the A650, in East Ardsley.

The road has been closed in both directions from the M1/Carr Gate roundabout to Common Lane.

Highways England warned of "heavy" traffic on the exit sliproad of the motorway.

It is thought that the road will be closed for several hours while police conduct their investigations.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.