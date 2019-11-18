Four miles of traffic after collision closes three lanes of M62 at Wakefield

Three lanes of the M62 have been closed at Wakefield this afternoon after a collision.

More than four miles of traffic has been reported on the westbound carriageway.

It is believed the incident took place at around 4.40pm today, Monday, November 18.

Highways England said that three lanes are closed following a traffic collision and a stranded vehicle.

Traffic officers are on the scene and police and the air ambulance have been called to the scene.

Refresh this page for updates as they become available.