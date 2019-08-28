Four miles of traffic after collision on M62 blocks three lanes

A collision has blocked three lanes of the M62 this afternoon.

The multiple vehicle collision took place on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between the juction 25 (Brighouse) and junction 26 (Chain Bar), shortly before 5pm.

Three lanes of the road were blocked following the incident.

Highways England said that traffic officers had temporarily stopped the traffic on the motorway to clear debris and move the vehicles involved.

More than four miles of traffic has been reported on the eastbound carriageway, with a further seven miles of congestion westbound.

Westbound queues have already passed junction 27 (Gildersome/Birstall), and are progressing towards junction 28 (Tingley).

Traffic officers and members of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are on the scene.