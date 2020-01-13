Four miles of traffic on M1 at Wakefield as carriageway closed both ways

Two miles of traffic has been reported on the M1 at Wakefield this morning due to a police incident.

The M1 north and southbound are currently closed between junction 40 at Ossett and junction 41 Carr Gate.

Highways England said they have had to closed the carriageway in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

Police say they were called at 10am to a collision between a truck and another vehicle.

A 55-year-old woman driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed, but wasn't needed.