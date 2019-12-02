Four miles of traffic on M1 at Wakefield as HGV stranded on motorway

More than four miles of traffic has been reported on the M1 at Wakefield this morning.

It is believed the traffic is the result of an HGV which has become stranded in lane 2 of the northbound carriageway.

Highways England said that two lanes had been closed at junction 41 (Carr Gate).

But motorists are facing further disruption, with queuing traffic backed up almost as far as junction 39 (Durkar).

It is understood that traffic has been temporarily stopped while the vehicle is removed from the site.

