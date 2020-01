A footpath on a South Elmsall street is expected to be closed until the end of January.

Underground gas mains are being replaced on Boycott Way with work beginning this week.

Northern Gas Networks will be replacing ageing pipes with more durable plastic pipes as part of an ongoing improvement programme.

It is expected that the work will be completed by January 31.