Heavy traffic in Horbury after 'collision on high street'

Heavy traffic has been reported in Horbury this afternoon, after a crash on the high street.

It is believed the incident, close to Bar Biccari Italian, involved a motorbike and took place shortly after 5pm. Pictures from the scene show police on site.

Heavy congestion has been reported through the town centre, with around a mile of slow-moving traffic in both directions.

Traffic is also reported at the junction with Highfield Road, close to the scene.

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.