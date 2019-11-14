Huge train delays and cancellations expected across Wakefield after two trains collide near Leeds Station

Huge train delays are expected throughout the day after two trains collided near Leeds Station.

Two trains collided in the depot at Leeds Station last night, with one being derailed from the tracks.

Disruption is expected to LNER services between Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross until approximately 18:30pm, LNER confirmed.

LNER said in a statement: "There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds.

Disruption is expected to continue until approximately 18:30pm.

To help with your journey, tickets will be accepted on Great Northern and Thameslink services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.

Huge train delays are expected throughout the day after two trains collided near Leeds Station. Stock image.

LNER said commuters could claim compensation in certain circumstances.

LNER said: "You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim."

