Hundreds of extra train passengers expected in Wakefield this weekend

Hundreds of passengers are expected to be diverted through Wakefield this weekend as train services between Sheffield and Manchester are suspended.

Northern, Transpennine Express and East Midlands Trains have all launched "do not travel" policies between Sheffield and Manchester while emergency services deal with flooding and the potential collapse of Whaley Dam.

Passengers have instead been advised to travel via Leeds - a route which runs through Wakefield Westgate station.

Passengers are advised to use Cross Country and Northern services between Sheffield and Leeds and Transpenine Express and Northern services between Leeds and Manchester.

In a statement, Northern said: "Due to flooding and the Whaley Dam being considered unsafe, passengers are advised do not travel along the Hope Valley.

"Network Rail and the Environment Agency have declared this area unsafe to run trains due to the potential of a dam failure.

"Owing to this Northern are unable to provide road transport along this line - passengers are advised not to travel."

The route is expected to be closed until Tuesday morning, at which point a reassessment will be carried out.

A number of stations, including Strines, Chinley, Edale and Dore, are unable to be served while the work is carried out.

Northern has advised passengers to check the latest travel advice and listen out for announcements at stations if they intend to travel this weekend.