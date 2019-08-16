The arrival of high-speed rail in Leeds could be delayed because of a dispute over whether a £6bn underground station should be built in Manchester.

The matter will be discussed at Transport for the North’s next meeting in September.

In numbers: Plans for a new high speed line could be derailed

The Express, The Yorkshire Post and other titles across the region are backing the Power Up the North campaign.

The campaign is asking government to deliver on promises that were made in the Northern Powerhouse.

It would take 25 minutes to get from Leeds to Manchester under Northern Powerhouse Rail compared to the current 46 minutes.

Transport bosses hope to agree what the rail project will look like by next year and have it up and running by 2033.

The maximum speed of planned trains connecting London and the North of England would be 250mph, if completed.