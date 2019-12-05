Jackknifed lorry blocks three lanes of M62 at Castleford

Motorists are facing more than seven miles of traffic on the M62 at Castleford this afternoon.

A jackknifed lorry had blocked three lanes of the eastbound carriageway between junction 32 (Castleford) and junction 32A (A1M).

Highways England said that traffic officers were on scene and have requested a recovery of the vehicle.

More than seven miles of traffic has been reported, and this is expected to continue building until the vehicle is recovered.

Drivers are advised to allow at least 30 minutes of additional travel time on approach.

Traffic has already built as far back as junction 30 (Rothwell).

A jackknifed lorry had blocked three lanes of the eastbound carriageway between junction 32 (Castleford) and junction 32A (A1M).Photo: Highways England

Refresh this page for updates as they become available.