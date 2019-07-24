Jetting off on holiday? Here's some advice as double whammy strike chaos looms

Travellers are being urged to know their rights in the event of strike action by both airline and airport staff, which could cause delays and chaos to their summer holiday.

A number of industrial strikes across the UK’s main airports as well as strikes by staff at British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair are anticipated to start this week and continue throughout August, the peak summer holiday period.

This is likely to result in holidaymakers finding themselves in the midst of flight delays or cancellations.

In order to ensure holiday plans run as smoothly as possible, Allianz Assistance UK is reminding holidaymakers of their rights before they set off into the sun.

Kate Walker, Head of Direct Business at Allianz Assistance UK, said: “If the strike action means that any flights are cancelled or rescheduled before an individual leaves their home to start their trip, the airline would be responsible for making alternative travel arrangements for the customer or would have to provide a full refund.

"If, however, the announcement of the flight cancellation or delay is made after the individual has left for the airport then they will likely be covered by their travel insurance policy under the ‘Travel Delay and Abandonment’ clause.

“This will, of course, depend on the travel insurance policy that an individual has purchased so they will need to check the Terms & Conditions in order to understand exactly what they will be covered for.

“If a strike announcement is made by an airline or aviation authority before the individual books their trip or buys their travel insurance policy, then they will not be covered under the Terms and Conditions for any impact the strike has on their trip.

"It is, therefore, crucial that individuals take out a suitable travel insurance policy at the point of booking their trip and before any strikes are announced in order to be covered for this type of eventuality.”

Tips: Avoiding Strike Chaos

* Check the situation about your specific airport/airline before you set off on your journey.

* Try to get to the airport in plenty of time in case there are delays or long queues as a result of strike action.

* Always purchase travel insurance at the time of booking your trip.

* Read the Terms and Conditions of your travel insurance policy in order to understand what you are/are not covered for.

* If you have any queries, always contact your travel insurer to discuss these before you set off on your holiday.

* There are certain circumstances where you may be entitled to compensation as a result of strikes, so it is always best to check this with your airline or the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).