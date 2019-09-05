Lane closed on M62 near Wakefield after bridge joints cracking

Police are on scene on the M62 due to the failure of a bridge at its joints connecting two parts of the motorway.

One lane of the M62 is currently shut westbound between the two slip roads at junction 29 (Lofthouse).

A spokesman for Highways England said: "J29 westbound between the slips. Lane 1 closed due to a bridge joint failure. #TrafficOfficers on scene."

In what has been a bad day for the M62, the motorway is still completely closed eastbound (coming into Leeds) from Huddersfield due to a multiple vehicle collision in which a man has been seriously injured and another man arrested.