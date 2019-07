A lane has been closed on the A1(M) close to Pontefract this afternoon.

Highways England said they has closed lane one of the southbound carriageway prior to Darrington.

It is believed that an HGV has broken down on the road.

Traffic officers are on the scene.

Three miles of congestion have been reported and traffic has begun to back up on the the M62.