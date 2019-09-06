Latest ticket machines offer more to the north’s rail travellers

Northern’s investment in the region’s rail network has seen the 600th new ticket vending machine (TVM) installed.

Northern’s TVMs offer a full range of fares, including discounts and concessions, and will suggest cheaper alternatives to help customers save money.

Software has also been installed which simplifies the ticket buying process for travellers and complements other methods of buying tickets such as the Northern website, ticket offices and via the dedicated mobile app.

Spokesman David Brown said: “The full touchscreen design is modern and intuitive and has features which mean it is accessible for disabled customers too.”

The ticket vending machines were first installed at a number of sites in 2017 and have since been rolled out across the north of England.

Mr Brown added: “Over the past month we have introduced 15 brand new trains and will bring in more during 2019 and into 2020 – a £500m investment on new trains.” Northern is also fully refurbishing its existing fleet of 243 trains, and is improving a number of stations.