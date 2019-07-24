Leeds and Wakefield trains cancelled after lightning damages signalling system

Trains between Leeds and Wakefield have been disrupted after lightning strikes caused multiple signalling problems at Wakefield Westgate.

Services between both stations are subject to cancellations and delays, with disruption expected to last until at least 11am on Wednesday.

All services between Leeds and Knottingley via Wakefield Westgate will be cancelled.

All services between Leeds and Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate will be diverted via an alternative route.

Network Rail staff are site trying to fix the issue, but train operator Northern said they did not have an estimate for when things would be fully back to normal.

Replacement road transport will also run between Wakefield Westgate and Knottingley in both directions.

Passengers are entitled to claim compensation if they are delayed by more than 15 minutes using Northern's delay repay scheme.