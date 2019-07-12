Leeds Bradford Airport fully re-open after drone reports disrupts flights

Leeds Bradford Airport have issued a statement following the closure of the airport this afternoon.

Three planes were held from landing after reports of a drone over the airport.

The 13:50 arrival from Southampton, 14:15 arrival from Malaga and 14:15 arrival from Alicante were held over the airport.

NEWS: Reports of a drone sighting as planes held over Leeds Bradford Airport

A spokesperson for the airport said: "At 12.55pm today, an inbound flight spotted a drone on approach to Leeds Bradford Airport.

"The necessary safety procedures were immediately activated, which resulted in the airport being closed for 45 minutes and a flight being diverted to Manchester Airport.

"We can no confirm that the airport is fully open and receiving flights again. We are liasing with West Yorkshire Police regarding the incident and will continue to monitor the situation closely."