Leeds Station update: Man 'removed from harms way' following incident

British Transport Police have said that a man has been safely removed from harms way following an incident at Leeds Station this morning.

BTP tweeted that they are now working wtih Network Rail to resume services as soon as possible.

They said: "Thanks for your patience this morning whilst we worked. Hoping to get people moving again shortly."

Network Rail and British Transport Police closed the station at around 7.15am this morning due to a vulnerable trespasser on the railway.

Trains through Wakefield Westgate, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract, Castleford, Knottingley and Glasshoughton are affected by the delays, which are expected to last until the early afternoon.

In a statement, Network Rail said: "Anyone who was planning on travelling to, from or through Leeds today is advised to delay their journey until later.

"Passengers can keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking National Rail Enquiries or checking with their train operator.