Lines blocked at Wakefield Westgate due to broken down train

A broken down train is causing disruption at Wakefield Westgate station this morning.

Operator Northern said that a broken down train at the station had blocked some lines.

In a tweet, Northern said: "Services between Leeds and Sheffield and Leeds and Knottingley are currently disrupted due to another operator's broken down train at Wakefield Westgate.

"An estimate cannot yet be given as to when normal services will resume."

London North Eastern Railway said that some lines had reopened, but warned customers to expect delays between Doncaster and Wakefield.