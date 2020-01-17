M1 at Wakefield reopened after multi-vehicle accident

The M1 has now reopened at Wakefield after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

There was more than four miles of traffic throughout rush hour after a multi-vehicle accident.

Highways England closed the southbound carriageway between junction 41 (Carr Gate) and junction 40 (Ossett) at around 7.30am.

More than four miles of traffic built up on the northbound carriageway on approach to the incident.

Heavy traffic was also reported on the westbound M62 as a result of the closure, with traffic back to junction 31 (Castleford).

Traffic through Wakefield city centre was also heavy as a result of traffic following the diversion.

Passersby reported large amounts of debris in the area.

Highways England have said all traffic between the closure and the accident is now clear and they have just reopened the road at junction 41.