M1 crash and spillage closes two lanes with large tailbacks towards Leeds

The crash is causing long delays on the M1 northbound
Large tailbacks are hitting the M1 motorway heading towards Leeds after a crash closed two lanes.

The M1 is down to two lanes Northbound between Junction 36 to Junction 37.

The crash and a spillage on the motorway is causing tailbacks to develop on the road.

Highways England said: "#M1 J36 to 37 northbound - We have 2 lanes closed due to an RTC.

"Traffic is passing in lane 3 but we are starting to get a build up of congestion leading up to the scene.

"Contractors are en route to clean up a spillage which is spread across lanes 1 and 2.

"Congestion is now backing up to J36 - Delays expected whilst clean up takes place for the spillage.

"Contractors are due on scene shortly. Traffic Officers on scene managing the closure. Updates to follow once contractors reach scene."