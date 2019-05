The M1 has re-opened in both directions following an earlier incident.

Traffic was backed up for miles with the southbound and northbound roads closed completely.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to a bridge near junction 38 on the northbound carriage at 10.29am over concerns for a person's safety.

No other details have been disclosed.

Despite both carriageways now being opened, drivers are being warned there could still be a backlog of traffic.