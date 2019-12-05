M62 closed at Castleford as Highways England respond to jackknifed lorry

The M62 has been closed at Castleford this evening as Highways England deal with a jackknifed lorry.

More than eight miles of traffic has been reported on the eastbound carriageway after the lorry became stranded across three lanes.

It is understood the incident, between junction 32 (Castleford) and junction 32A (A1M), happened at around 4pm.

Congestion has been reported as far back as junction 29 (Lofthouse) and is expected to keep building.

In a tweet, the agency said they had closed the eastbound carriageway while they attempted to recover the vehicle.

A diversion has been shared to the Highways England site. View the full diversion here.