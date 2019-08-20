M62 'to remain closed until 2pm' following collision between Normanton and Rothwell

The M62 is expected to remain closed until at least 2pm following a collision between Normanton and Rothwell this morning.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the incident between junction 31 (Normanton) and junction 30 (Rothwell) shortly before 9am today (Tuesday, August 20).

Both sides of the carriageway were closed briefly to allow the air ambulance to land.

The three vehicle collision involved a car, a motorbike and a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway reopened at 9.22am, but the westbound carriageway remains closed - and Highways England have now estimated that it will not reopen until at least 2pm.

Five miles of traffic has been reported on the M62 eastbound this afternoon, with delays of up to an hour.

In a Tweet, Highways England said: "Traffic is currently being turned to free traffic trapped in the incident.

"We have cleared 600 meters of traffic, however this is a time consuming process. The earliest eta for reopening the carriageway is after 14:00 hours."

Traffic has built up across the Wakefield district as drivers seek alternative routes. Almost three miles of traffic has been reported on the A655, the official diversion while the motorway remains closed.

Those looking to travel are advised to seek alternative routes. More advice can be found here.