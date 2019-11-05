'Major disruptions' to trains in Wakefield after emergency services attend incident

Passengers will face hours of disruptions to trains through Wakefield today after a serious incident.

National Rail Enquiries said that a major disruption is expected, with services cancelled, revised or delayed for up to 60 minutes after emergency services attend an incident near Grantham.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 1pm, they said.

A number of trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the incident.

A limited number of rail replacement coaches are also running in some areas.

London North Eastern Rail, who serve Wakefield Westgate station, said that passengers will be allowed to travel via other routes.

In a statement, they said: "We have ticket acceptance in place with East Midlands Railway, Cross Country, Virgin Trains and GTR.

"Customers can use their tickets to travel on East Midlands Railway Between Nottingham and St Pancreas via Sheffield.

"Customers can use their tickets to travel on Northern Rail between Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.

"Customers can use their tickets to travel on board Cross Country services between York and Doncaster.

"Customers can use their tickets to travel on board Northern services between Doncaster and Wakefield.

For up to date travel information, visit the National Rail website, or check with your service provider.

