Major Wakefield road reopens after two weeks of gas works

A major Wakefield road has reopened after two weeks of road works.

Stanley Road had been closed to all traffic while Northern Gas Network replaced more than 670m of pipes.

Motorists had faced a two mile diversion and increased congestion while the road, which links Pinderfields Hospital to the city centre, was closed.

But after two weeks of work, the road has reopened this morning.

Some barriers and workmen remain on site.

However, motorists will face further disruption this week, as two months of work begins on the A61 Kirkgate.