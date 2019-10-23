Major Wakefield road to close for two weeks for resurfacing works

A major Wakefield road will close for two weeks while resurfacing works are carried out.

Wakefield Council said that plans to resurface Broadway, in Lupset, were a part of its “annual roads maintenance programme to keep the highways safe and fit for purpose.”

The essential highway maintenance will take place between Milton Road and School Road, Lupset, from 7am on Saturday, October 26 to 6am on Wednesday, November 13.

During the works a one way system will be in place for southbound traffic and all northbound traffic will be diverted via Horbury Road, George-a-Green Road and Dewsbury Road. All side roads within the working area will have single lane access.

Councillor Mathew Morley, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “It is important that we carry out this important work to maintain our highways so they remain safe for all road users.

“We understand these works may cause inconvenience but we ask residents and road users to bear with us while we carry out these essential repairs.”