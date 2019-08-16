Major Wakefield road to close for two weeks from tomorrow

A major road will be closed from tomorrow for two weeks while hundreds of metres of pipes are replaced.

Northern Gas Networks will be carrying out the work to replace 670 metres of pipes with more durable alternatives.

Stanley Road, which runs between Pinderfields Hospital to a junction with Marsh Way, will be closed to motorists, though a footpath will remain open for pedestrians.

The road will be closed between Queen Elizabeth Road and Jacob’s Well Lane from Saturday, August 17 to Thursday, August 22.

It will reopen the following day, before closing again on Saturday, August 24 until Monday, September 2.

Delays are expected while the work is carried out, with motorists advised to allow extra time for journeys.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766.