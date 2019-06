A man became trapped in his car after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Hemsworth.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service had to free the man from his vehicle after the collision on Water Lane at around 7.45am this morning.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

In a statement, the service said: "Pumps from South Kirkby and Featherstone attended – Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton was also mobilised but was not required."