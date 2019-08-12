Motorbike rider taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision in Pontefract

A motorbike rider was seriously injured in a collision in Pontefract yesterday.

Police are appealing for information following the road traffic collision on Ackworth Road, at the junction with Hardwick Court, at around 2.40pm yesterday (Sunday, August 11).

A black Ford KA and a purple Yamaha motorbike were involved in the incident.

The rider of the motorbike sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision to get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of either vehicle driving.

Anyone with information should contact the Roads Policing Unit on https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, or by calling 101, quoting log 969 of 11/08.