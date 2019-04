A motorist had to be cut from their vehicle following a three-car smash on a Pontefract estate.

The crash happened on Friday night, April 19, on Chequerfield Road.

The emergency services received the call at around 8.30pm. Crews from Pontefract and Wakefield’s fire stations attended the scene where they found the male trapped in one of the vehicles.

He was released and taken to hospital by ambulance. There are no reports to the seriousness of his injuries.