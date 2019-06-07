Motorists face six miles of traffic after collision on A1(M) near Pontefract

Motorists are being warned to expect delays of up to an hour following a collision on the A1(M) this afternoon.

In a tweet, Highways England said that drivers could expect delays of between 45 minutes and an hour following a collision between junctions 36 and 37, close to Doncaster.

Google Maps suggests that traffic has already backed up to as far as Darrington.

Highways England are encouraging motorists to consider alternative routes, as one lane remains closed.

The collision was first reported shortly after 11.30am this morning.