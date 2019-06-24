New camera technology could help tackle 'boy racers' in Pontefract

A call has been made to trial new ‘acoustic cameras’ to tackle illegal levels of noise pollution caused by 'boy racers'.

Knottingley councillor Tom Gordon says he has noticed an increase in anti-social behaviour, caused by modified cars, around Ferrybridge and Pontefract.

Earlier this month, the Department for Transport announced that they will be trialling the use of new camera technology in locations around the country, to target drivers who break the legal noise limit.

And now Coun Gordon is urging the government to consider bringing the prototype to his ward.

He said: “These boy racers don't realise how much noise pollution can severely affect their local communities.

“I have had a number of residents get in touch and complain about having to put up with the misery of souped-up vehicles rampaging around residential streets and estates.

“Our communities already have issues in terms of their safety, and although it may seem harmless, parents are starting to feel unsafe letting their children go to the park.

It is really becoming a blight for the local community.”

The acoustic cameras will aim to measure the sound levels of passing vehicles to detect those that are breaking the limit, and may use automated number plate recognition to help enforce the law.