Nine miles of traffic on M1 at Wakefield after multi-vehicle accident

More than nine miles of traffic has been reported on the M1 at Wakefield this morning after a multi-vehicle collision.

Highways England said they had closed two lanes on the M1 northbound at junction 39 (Durkar) following a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident took place at around 7.30am this morning and one lane has since reopened.

But more than nine miles of traffic is still being reported on the M1, with queues back to Barnsley.

Heavy congestion is also reported on the A636 at Calder Grove as a result of the collision.

We'll update this page as more information becomes available.

Update, 9.34am: Highways England have now reopened all lanes, and traffic is expected to begin to ease.