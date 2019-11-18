Permission granted for revamp of Wakefield's Newton Bar roundabout

Planning permission has been granted to revamp a major roundabout in Wakefield.

Traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, and new lanes for vehicles and cyclists are set to be built at Newton Bar roundabout, north of the city centre.

The four-junction roundabout is often backed up during peak times and concerns have been raised about the lack of crossings, with Wakefield Council saying it creates ‘barriers’ between the areas.

In summer when the plans were announced Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport at Wakefield Council, said: “It’s long overdue and something that’s really needed.

“Bar Lane and Leeds Road are a nightmare to get out of at times and causing a lot of problems.

“Hopefully the work will help traffic flow better.

“There has been a lot of development that has taken place around that area, there is a lot of housing and a new petrol station being built so we need the infrastructure to support that.”