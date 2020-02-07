Person taken to hospital after car crash in Wakefield

A person was taken to hospital after being cut from a car in Wakefield this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to a collision on Calder Island Way, close to the A636.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported shortly before 1pm today.

One person had become trapped in a vehicle and had to be freed by the fire service.

They were then transported to hospital by ambulance.

Crews from Ossett and Wakefield attended.

A person was taken to hospital after being cut from a car in Wakefield this afternoon. Photo: Google Maps

Heavy traffic has been reported in the area, particularly heading into the city, and some buses have been diverted while the area is cleared.