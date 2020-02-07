Person taken to hospital after car crash in Wakefield

A person was taken to hospital after being cut from a car in Wakefield this afternoon.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to a collision on Calder Island Way, close to the A636.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported shortly before 1pm today.
One person had become trapped in a vehicle and had to be freed by the fire service.
They were then transported to hospital by ambulance.
Crews from Ossett and Wakefield attended.
Heavy traffic has been reported in the area, particularly heading into the city, and some buses have been diverted while the area is cleared.