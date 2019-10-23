Police and ambulance attend accident on Horbury Road

Police and ambulance crews have attended a crash on a major Wakefield road this morning.

It is understood the incident, which took place on Horbury Road shortly after 9am, involved two cars, which were travelling west, away from the city centre.

The incident involved a blue Vauxhall and a grey Vauxhall Zafira.

An eyewitness said they had seen a person placed on a stretcher by an ambulance crew.

The vehicles have been moved to the side of the road and are not believed to be causing traffic problems.

Updates as we get them.