Police called to reports of three car collision in Ossett

A three car collision led to traffic and tailbacks in Ossett last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confimred that they were called at 5.42pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Owl Lane, Ossett involving three vehicles.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa, a silver Vauxhall Astra and a white Audi were involved in the incident.

It is believed one of the cars was parked when the collision occurred.

Traffic backed up through the town while police dealt with the incident.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.