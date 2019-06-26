Police close A650 at East Ardsley after 'very serious' collision

A serious road traffic collision has closed the A650 westbound at East Ardsley this morning.

Police were called at 6.46am to reports of a collision on Bradford Road, the A650, in East Ardsley.

The road has been closed in both directions from the M1/Carr Gate roundabout to Common Lane.

Highways England warned of "heavy" traffic on the exit sliproad of the motorway.

It is thought that the road will be closed for several hours while police conduct their investigations.

One eyewitness tweeted: "There’s been a very serious RTC on the A650 Bradford Road at East Ardsley, this involves one vehicle with multiple occupants.

"The road will be shut for hours whilst collision investigation takes place."

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.