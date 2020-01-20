Police close M1 after incident involving pedestrian

Police have closed a two-mile stretch of the M1 this morning, after an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident, which happened at around 5.30am this morning, took place between junction 36 (Hoyland) and junction 35a (Tankersley).

The southbound carriageway has now been closed to all traffic and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

More than four miles of traffic has built up on the southbound carriageway, with delays of more than 40 minutes.

South Yorkshire Police said that the closure was expected to remain in close "for some time."

Highways England have issued an official diversion for the closure.

More than 15 miles of traffic has also been reported on the A1(M) at Pontefract this morning, with heavy delays between Pontefract and Doncaster, and delays on the M62 at Junction 32.

We'll refresh this page with updates as they become available.