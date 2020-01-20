Police confirm death of 62-year-old pedestrian on M1 following early morning collision

A 62-year-old man has died after a collision on the M1 this morning.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man, a pedestrian from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

The collision took place shortly after 5.30am this morning on the southbound carriageway between junction 36 (Hoyland) and junction 35a (Tankersley).

The road remained closed for more than eight hours, before reopening at around 2pm.

Some motorists reported waiting in traffic for more than four hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 96 of 20 January 2020.