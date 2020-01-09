Police respond to reports of pedestrian on M1 at Wakefield

Police are responding to reports of a pedestrian on the M1 at Wakefield this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre said they had received "several" reports of a person close to the road.

The incident is believed to have happened close to junction 39 (Denby Dale) at around 12.20pm today.

Motorway cameras appear to show a person who has left their vehicle at the side of the motorway.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Please be aware we have been receiving several reports of a pedestrian near Junction 39 on the M1 Northbound."