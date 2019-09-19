Police respond to reports of swan loose on M1 at Wakefield

Officers are responding to reports of a swan on the M1 at Wakefield this morning.

West Yorkshire Police said they were aware of reports of the bird on the carriageway on the M1 between junctions 40 (Ossett) and 39 (Wakefield).

Officers are on their way to the scene, but traffic may be slow in the area.

Last week, the West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime team said they had responded to reports of a goat on the M62 at Lofthouse.

In a Facebook post, they said: "Officers attended a report of a loose goat on the motorway close to junction 29 of the M62 an area search was made but there was no trace of the goat."

Last weekend, they also reported 15 incidents of horses being loose on the carriageway.

They said: "Over the weekend officers have dealt with 15 incidents of horses being loose on the highway. A number of horses have been seized and the owners will have to pay for there return please check your fencing."