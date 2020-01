A pedestrian was involved in a collision in Wakefield city centre this afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had been called to the incident on George Street at around 12.50pm today (Thursday, January 9).

A pedestrian was injured after a collision in Wakefield city centre this afternoon. Photo: Marcin Ostrowiecki

The road traffic collision, close to the junction with Southgate, is believed to have involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Pictures from the scene show two police cars and an ambulance in attendance.

It is not yet known if anyone was seriously injured.