Pontefract road to close due to work on Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub

​There will be an overnight closure of the main access road (via A639) into Pontefract Park to enable installation of the surface water connection for the new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub.

The road will be closed from 6pm tomorrow, Thursday, August 1 until 6am on Friday, August 2.

​Coun Jacquie Speight, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “The full overnight closure of this road minimises the disruption to the public. If this work was undertaken during normal working hours it would have meant partial day time closure for four days.

"I appreciate the cooperation and understanding of park users.”

The park will still be open but vehicles will not be able to enter during these times.

Vehicles already in the park will be directed to leave safely via another exit.

Parking restrictions are in place on nearby Park Lane and Park Road Retail Park but free parking is available after 6pm at nearby Tesco’s Supermarket, Morrison’s Supermarket and Newgate North and Newgate South car parks.