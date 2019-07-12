Rail disruption between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds after train hits 'obstruction'

Trains have been cancelled and delayed between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate after a train hit an 'obstruction' between the two stations.

The disruption is likely last until 5pm and passengers have been advised to check for updates.

National Rail said: "A train hitting an obstruction between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate is causing disruption to journeys between these stations.

"Services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or diverted.

"We anticipate disruption will continue until 17:00."